Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Couldn’t Breastfeed ‘Due To Stress’ After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about why she ‘had to go to formula’ after giving birth to baby True. Here’s why the new mom’s milk wasn’t coming in!

As if giving birth to her first baby wasn’t stressful enough, Khloe Kardashian, 34, was also dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal days before their daughter entered the world — which might explain why she had such a hard time breastfeeding. “Due to stress, my milk was not coming in,” the reality star told a fan on Twitter. “I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula.” But that doesn’t mean Khloe didn’t try really hard to make breastfeeding work for “weeks and weeks,” pumping every time True Thompson napped, even though it was painful.

“I tried literally EVERYTHING!!” she continued. “Doctors came to check, I met with the lactation specialist, I did power pumping, I drank the tea, ate the cookies, did special massages etc. It just wasn’t working for me. Once True started losing weight bc of it. I had to give her formula.” That must have been so hard for Khloe! But if stress plays a factor in making breastfeeding difficult for new moms, it’s no wonder the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was having a tough time. Just days before she gave birth, Khloe found out — along with the rest of the world — that the father of her child had cheated on her. With video evidence of the infidelity and backlash from fans, not to mention a newborn at home, we can’t imagine what the KarJenner sis was going through.

In the episode showing all of this drama, Khloe admitted, “Everyone has their own sh*t that I know nothing about and mine is thrown on the public. It’s just a lot harder to filter through stuff when it’s this public and when I gave birth the following day. It’s just too much.”

We don’t blame her for feeling that way! So here’s to hoping she doesn’t get mom-shamed for being unable to breastfeed her baby. It might sound ridiculous, but haters have come after Khloe’s parenting skills for a variety of silly reasons — and she’s only been a mom for seven months!