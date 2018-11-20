Kelsea Ballerini & The Chainsmokers Slay ‘This Feeling’ At Rams’ Game Honoring Wildfire Victims

Dream team! Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers teamed up for a performance of their hit, ‘This Feeling’ during halftime of the Rams vs. Chiefs game on Nov. 19…and it was epic. Watch here!

NFL fans who attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Nov. 19 were in for quite a treat during halftime — because Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers took the stage for a performance of “This Feeling”! The trio released their collaboration back in September, and it’s been climbing up the charts ever since. The feel-good, upbeat song was the perfect choice for the halftime show, and Kelsea, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall looked like they had a blast as they rocked out in front of the massive crowd. It was an important night, as the Rams were honoring the victims of the recent California wildfires. Free tickets were offered to first responders and others affected by the tragedy.

Kelsea looked amazing onstage, showing off her abs in a tied up white shirt and jean skirt. She paired the look with a black jacket and white booties, and her legs went on for days as she strutted across the stage. Kelsea has been working hard on staying in shape this year, and her work has DEFINITELY paid off. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped some haters from coming out of the woodworks and thinking it’s okay to comment on her weight — after she performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, someone had the audacity to comment that she should “lose some weight.” WTF?!

Luckily, Kelsea has grown a thick skin now that she’s been in this industry for awhile, and she responded in the best way. “First of all, I’m not a model. I’m a singer,” she wrote. “Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that, I’m responding because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that “skinny” is not always the goal. And for you to think it’s okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting. I’m going to get a burger now. Bye.”

We’ll get to see Kelsea and The Chainsmokers’ VS Show performance when it airs on ABC Dec. 2 at 10:00 p.m. We can’t wait to see where they pop up to perform this song next!