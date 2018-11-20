Nikki Bella Hopes John Cena Doesn’t Wish Her A Happy Birthday: ‘It Will Open Old Wounds’

Nikki Bella will celebrate her 35th birthday on Nov. 21, but does the WWE star hope her former flame, John Cena, reaches out to wish her well? We’ve got the details!

After his heartbreaking split from Nikki Bella, John Cena, 41, spent his first birthday away from the beauty working up a sweat at the gym this past April. Now as Nikki’s 35th birthday approaches on Nov. 21, the WWE starlet hopes the handsome hunk doesn’t try and reach out to rekindle any old flames. “If John reaches out for Nikki’s birthday and it is just to send well wishes then she will be happy with that,” a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “But if it is used as a opportunity to get back with her romantically then she will feel a little uneasy because she is happy where she is at right now with John.”

“Being his friend and co-worker, over anything else, is what Nikki really wants to deal with moving forward with no drama. She wants that more than anything,” the pal continued. “Nikki is in a great place right now and just wants to focus on celebrating her birthday surrounded by close friends and family. She is putting all her focus into her career and family, and doesn’t need the past to haunt her when she’s moving forward.” Nikki and John officially ended their relationship in July, just a few months after calling off their engagement and both appear to be moving on. “Nikki really hopes John does not reach out on her birthday because it will just open up old wounds for her,” the insider explained.

“Nikki has really moved on since her breakup with John and wants to continue moving towards a positive direction,” the source added. “She loves being single and independent, and thinks that John wishing her a happy birthday will only pull her back.” It was reported earlier that San Diego native has big plans for the New Year and will move to Los Angeles full-time. And it seems as though things are looking up for Nikki as the New Year approaches. In a sneak peek from the upcoming new season of Total Bellas, Nikki finds herself on a romantic date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette! Despite being unsure if she’s ready to date again, Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, sets her up on the date. That’s what sisters are for!