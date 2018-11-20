Ivanka Trump Dragged On Twitter For Using Personal Email For White House Business: ‘Lock Her Up’

Ivanka Trump is getting dragged for being a hypocrite after it was revealed she’s used her own personal e-mail account for White House work. People are calling to ‘lock her up,’ like her dad said when Hillary Clinton did the same thing.

Well well well. For all of President Donald Trump‘s calls to “lock up” Hillary Clinton for using a private e-mail for government work when she was Secretary of State, it turns out his beloved daughter Ivanka has been doing nearly the same thing! The 37-year-old serves in the White House as a senior aide to her Commander-in-Chief dad, and reportedly sent out “hundreds” of e-mails about her work for him via a private e-mail account. The news was reported by the Washington Post on Nov. 19 and the Twittersphere is chanting “lock her up” towards Ivanka, a call that is still used by Hillary’s enemies over her 2016 private e-mail server scandal. Trump himself brought forth “lock her up” chants Nov. 10 at a rally and the presidential race has been over for two years now! Yet his daughter has been using a private e-mail for government work as well.

The publication broke the story, citing people familiar with a White House review of her e-mails that the first daughter send out “hundreds” of e-mails discussing government business in 2017. The paper reported that a number of aides were alarmed by how similar the situation was to the private e-mail scandal that became a favorite target by Republicans to tear down Hillary.

Peter Mirijanian, spokesman for Ivanka’s ethics counsel Abbe Lowell, responded the report by saying she “sometimes used her private account,” but that it was mainly just for logistics and her family’s schedule. The he played the Hillary card by claiming Ivanka “did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules.”

Twitter had a field day with the news that Ivanka got busted for something her dad has rallied so hard against, at least when it comes to his political foes.

Hmmm…. Ivanka Trump used a private email to discuss government business. #LockHerUp?? https://t.co/ofC3HEafZB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 20, 2018

Members of the Trump administration who have used personal email to conduct official business:

1) Ivanka Trump

2) Jared Kushner

3) Steve Bannon

4) Stephen Miller

5) Reince Priebus

6) Gary Cohn The shameless hypocrisy of these people never ceases to amaze me. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 20, 2018

One user noted, “Important to keep in mind: back when Hillary Clinton used private email for government business, there were no rules against it. By the time Ivanka Trump did the same thing several years later, there were hard and fast rules against it. There’s only one scandal here: Ivanka.” Another added, “You can’t make this stuff up. Not after that gang did the ‘Lock Her Up!’ chant against Hillary for two solid years so Ivanka could become First Daughter. Above the law, just like daddy. Disgusting hardly says it.”

One person joked, “Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails to White House aides & Cabinet officials w/ a personal account? Surely this will sway voters who weren’t bothered by Trump mocking a disability.” Sad but true. This is such a scandal plagued White House but Trump’s voting base seems completely unfazed by anything.