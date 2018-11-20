Iggy Azalea Slams Wendy Williams In The Most Savage Way: ‘Imagine Having To F***’ Her

Whoa. Iggy Azalea is going after Wendy Williams on Twitter with some seriously horrible insults. See her since-deleted tweets here.

Iggy Azalea, 28, posted — and then deleted — multiple tweets about talk show host Wendy Williams, 54, as reported by Just Jared. And while we don’t know what exactly got the “Fancy” rapper so angry, she went off on Wendy. “Imagine having to F**K Wendy Williams,” she wrote. “Like you gotta hear her moan and put her t*tty in your mouth. Sometimes I disgust my own self. I guess I just feel like if you’re pushing 60 without ever having lived an entire year on this planet where we could deem you attractive let alone a serve with a voice that would make any d**k soft — you should keep it a whole lot cuter on certain commentary.” She later added, “I may have said it; but you ALL thought it. I’m just trolling honestly.”

TBH, there is nothing Wendy could have said or done to deserve such an insulting social media rant directed her way. Those tweets are on another level, and Iggy really should have thought twice before unleashing all of that savagery on the Internet. Wendy has been married to Kevin Hunter, 46, since 1997 and her marriage and sex life is definitely her business. It’s not for other celebs to bash! But here’s one thing we know for sure — the talk show host is definitely going to have something to say about all of this on her show tomorrow. Wendy may have commented on Iggy’s “blaccent” as well as her feud with Danielle Bregoli, 15, on her show, but this is wild!

As to be expected, social media is already picking sides. While some fans have said that that Iggy is being a “bully” and “at least Wendy has a career,” others have praised the rapper and flooded Twitter with reaction memes.