Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Excited To Spend Thanksgiving With Her Husband Justin Bieber

Shutterstock
Jusitn Bieber cut his hair and shows it off while arriving to church in Los Angeles, CA with his wife Hailey Baldwin Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5038249 011118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave patys in Los Angeles, CA very happy and smilingPictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5034148 171018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave church in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5034280 181018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave Joans on Third in Los ANgeles, CA Pictured: Ref: SPL5033782 161018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 63 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Hailey Baldwin has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. She’s now Mrs. Justin Bieber and can’t wait to share all of her holiday traditions with her new husband and ‘man of her dreams.’

Thanksgiving will be Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s first major holiday since becoming husband and wife in September. Since it falls on Nov. 22, it’s also the model’s 22nd birthday. With family gathered around and Justin by her side, Hailey has a lot to celebrate.”Hailey feels super grateful as her first Thanksgiving as Mrs. Bieber approaches. She feels like this has been the best year of her entire life and she has never felt more thankful. Hailey is excited to share with Justin her family and all of their traditions together this Thanksgiving,” a source close to the gorgeous blonde tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Hailey is so happy to be married to the man of her dreams and she feels like she really is living her best life.  As the holidays approach she is still in shock that she is married to Justin… she can’t believe it and feels so incredibly lucky to be in love with such a wonderful man,” our insider adds.

We can’t wait to see what Justin gives Hailey for her first birthday as his wife. The two reportedly wed on Sept. 13 when they went to a New York courthouse to obtain a marriage license and decided to tie the knot on the spot before a judge. During an Oct. 1 visit to Justin’s Ontario hometown museum’s exhibit about his life, staff said that the singer introduced Hailey as his wife. Then things got super real on Nov. 16. Hailey changed her surname on her Instagram account from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Bieber. What a sweet way to confirm to the world that they’re married! Imagine having the great fortune to have 2018’s Thanksgiving fall on Hailey’s 22nd birthday with all that has happened to her this year. Talk about having so much to be thankful for.