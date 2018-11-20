Hailey Baldwin Excited To Spend Thanksgiving With Her Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. She’s now Mrs. Justin Bieber and can’t wait to share all of her holiday traditions with her new husband and ‘man of her dreams.’

Thanksgiving will be Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s first major holiday since becoming husband and wife in September. Since it falls on Nov. 22, it’s also the model’s 22nd birthday. With family gathered around and Justin by her side, Hailey has a lot to celebrate.”Hailey feels super grateful as her first Thanksgiving as Mrs. Bieber approaches. She feels like this has been the best year of her entire life and she has never felt more thankful. Hailey is excited to share with Justin her family and all of their traditions together this Thanksgiving,” a source close to the gorgeous blonde tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Hailey is so happy to be married to the man of her dreams and she feels like she really is living her best life. As the holidays approach she is still in shock that she is married to Justin… she can’t believe it and feels so incredibly lucky to be in love with such a wonderful man,” our insider adds.

We can’t wait to see what Justin gives Hailey for her first birthday as his wife. The two reportedly wed on Sept. 13 when they went to a New York courthouse to obtain a marriage license and decided to tie the knot on the spot before a judge. During an Oct. 1 visit to Justin’s Ontario hometown museum’s exhibit about his life, staff said that the singer introduced Hailey as his wife. Then things got super real on Nov. 16. Hailey changed her surname on her Instagram account from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Bieber. What a sweet way to confirm to the world that they’re married! Imagine having the great fortune to have 2018’s Thanksgiving fall on Hailey’s 22nd birthday with all that has happened to her this year. Talk about having so much to be thankful for.