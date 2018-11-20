Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On The PDA In ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Video

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are putting us in the holiday spirit! Their music video for ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ is here, & it perfectly showcases their sweet romance!

Gwen Stefani, 49, is already quite the Christmas queen, but with a little help from her man Blake Shelton, 42, she is reaching a new level of festive! The adorable couple released a new video, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and they made our holiday dreams come true! In the visual, Gwen and Blake cozy up as they get into the holiday spirit, with plenty of PDA, dancing, and a delightful holiday dinner. Gwen is positively radiant throughout the clip, further proof that Blake truly makes her unbelievably happy!

Gwen and Blake will have even the biggest doubters believing in love after watching the video. The jovial tune already rings of happiness, but the lovebirds ares are absolutely beaming in the new clip, as they build snowmen in one scene, and sit by a glowing Christmas tree in another. At one point, the two get their romance on, as Gwen plops down in his lap, and throws her arms around Blake. The sweet embrace will melt even the iciest of hearts this holiday season!

These two stars have major onscreen chemistry, but Gwen and Blake’s romance is heating up IRL too! While Gwen already shares sons Apollo, 4, and Zuma, 10, and Kingston, 12, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 53, she is reportedly ready to start a family with her new beau too. The pair are “determined to have a child together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby,” the insider said. “It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.” And it sounds like Gwen is super pumped too, considering how amazing her S.O. has been with her three sons. “Gwen is just so in awe of the love Blake has, not only for her but for her boys,” the source added.

We are loving Blake and Gwen’s romance both in their music video, and every day! Watch ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ for yourself above!