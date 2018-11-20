Diddy ‘Struggling’ & ‘Not Sleeping’ Since Kim Porter’s Sudden Death: ‘He Is Hurting Badly’

Diddy is ‘beside himself’ over the tragic death of his ex of 13 years, Kim Porter. He’s reportedly ‘struggling badly’ with the loss of Porter, who is the mother to 3 of his children.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, is struggling to cope with the tragic death of his ex, Kim Porter. “This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” a source close to Combs tells People. “He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now.”

Diddy hosted a private memorial for his ex at his Bel-Air home on Sunday, November 18 — three days after her death. Close friends and family gathered together to remember the late model and actress. Among the reported 100 guests in attendance were French Montana, Mary J. Blige Kourtney Kardashian and Pharrell. The hip hop mogul documented his home, which was filled with old photos and candles, ahead of the memorial.

He showed dozens of framed black and white photos of Kim and their family on Instagram Stories. A candlelit walkway lined the entrance to his home as guests arrived. “It was a beautiful memorial for Kim,” the source told the site. “Diddy is still beside himself. He was very emotional, but grateful how many of his friends showed up to honor Kim.”

Soon after news of the private memorial, another report said Diddy is planning an elaborate funeral for Kim, which will be held in Columbus, Georgia on November 24. “He is very involved in making arrangements for Kim. He wants it all to be very special,” the insider continued.

Diddy broke his silence about her death on November 18 in an emotional post on Instagram. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he wrote in the caption of a throwback video of the two. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH-T!! And I miss you so much,” Diddy concluded.

Kim was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning, November 15. The cause of death is unknown, as an autopsy and toxicology test results are pending. The LA Coroner’s Office told HollywoodLife.com the following: “On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility.” The actress was reportedly suffering from flu or pneumonia type symptoms for weeks before her death.

Diddy and Kim dated on and off for 13 years. They have three children together, a son, Christian Casey Combs and 11-year-old twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.