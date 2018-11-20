Cardi B Cryptically Reveals She’s Having ‘Surgery’ & Fans Flood Her With Well Wishes

OH no! Cardi B took to Instagram to say that she’s have surgery today, Nov. 20, and her loyal supporters responded with messages of love and support. See her post here.

“Getting surgery tomorrow,” Cardi B cryptically wrote on Instagram Nov. 19. “Pray for me. They removing all my feelings.” She also included a caption with the post that read “I gotta get them remove before grimey winter.” The rapper didn’t expand beyond that, but her fans were immediately concerned about her once they saw the message. Just hours after the Instagram post went up, the comments section was already flooded with fans sending their love and well wishes to Cardi.

“God will be with you,” one person wrote. “Love you.” Another added, “Stay strong. I’m praying for you.” However, many fans also pointed out that this post may just be Cardi’s way of insinuating that her feelings have been hurt over something, and she doesn’t want to feel that pain anymore. “Get a second opinion,” one person encouraged. “There are good feels to have in this wack ass work sometimes. You got this.” Someone else wrote, “I wanna get this surgery too.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Cardi’s rep for confirmation on what exactly the 26-year-old’s message means and will update this post if we get clarification.

It’s been quite a year for Cardi. Aside from her professional success, she also welcomed her first child, Kulture, with her husband, Offset, over the summer. Cardi has made a point to keep her baby off of social media and out of the public eye for now, but she promised fans that she’ll be showing her off sometime soon.

Meanwhile, the hot mama seems to have had no trouble bouncing back to her pre-baby body, and even lamented that she thinks she’s losing too much weight in the months since Kulture’s birth. Wouldn’t we all love to have that problem!?