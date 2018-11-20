Cardi B Makes Midnight Trip To CVS In Lacy Negligee, A Head Tie & Slippers – See Wild Pics

There’s a reason why Cardi B’s fans love her. It’s the fact that she’s so relatable. And you can’t get more down-to-earth than these pics.

Cardi B, 26, won herself an army of fans and Instagram followers by being very real and down-to-earth. And what says you’re not a diva more than popping into a late night pharmacy wearing a lacy nightie, a head tie, pink fluffy slippers and not an ounce of makeup? Employees and customers hanging out at a Los Angeles CVS store were stunned to see Cardi B shopping just around midnight on Oct. 7 according to the Daily Mail, which obtained the pics and published them on Nov. 20. SEE THE PHOTOS OF CARDI B SHOPPING IN CVS HERE.

In a series of photos – snapped by fellow customer Jeidi Diakite – the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made zero fuss and headed to the checkout to make her purchase, just like, you know, a regular person. Jeidi, 38, said, “She seemed to come in to buy a charger for her phone and asked her driver to go and get it. She went and was browsing the perfume section and then went to stand in line at the checkout. She was obviously noticeable because she was wearing slippers and a short dress.”

There was another tell-tale sign that made Cardi noticeable. Peeking out from underneath her short dress was the tail-end of her elaborate peacock tattoo, which stretches from the middle of her back, along one side of her butt and down her upper thigh.

There were no “red bottom” shoes or the designer clothes that she wears on the red carpet and raps about in her hit songs – just a regular woman making a pit stop in a late-night CVS to pick up a phone charger. “She seemed really humble and quiet,” Jeidi said. “She seemed like a pleasant person and was really respectful to the staff. She didn’t seem like a typical celebrity at all.” After she was done, Cardi B hopped into an SUV and was driven away.

Cardi B is not the only A-lister to stun her fans by shopping at stores for herself like a regular person. On more than one occasion Beyonce has been snapped walking the aisles of Target with her daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 6. And let’s not forget that time in 2016 when Adele was photographed at a West Hollywood Target. Good to see that some of our favorite celebs aren’t too big to do their own shopping!