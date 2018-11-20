Brad Pitt Wants To Make ‘Special New Memories’ With His Kids: His Holiday Plans Revealed

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are gearing up for a court battle in their custody case, but he’s heading into the holiday season in ‘good spirits’ and will celebrate with his kids.

Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 43, continue to battle over custody of their kids Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. Their contentious case will see them face off in court starting Dec. 4, but Brad’s not letting that spoil his holidays. In fact, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Brad is gearing up for a great festive season. Unlike Thanksgiving 2016, when he escaped to Turks and Caicos alone, this year, Brad will get some much deserved time with his beloved brood.

“Brad will have time with his kids over the holidays,” says our source, “they will be with him at his home in Los Feliz. He’s been preparing for the holidays, getting his house ready and he seems to be in very good spirits. He’s always been the go to in the family when it comes to cooking holiday meals and the kids love his cooking so he’ll be making all their favorite foods when they come over, he’s going to go all out to make it a great holiday for him and his kids. He wants to make special new memories with them.” We are so happy to hear that Brad will get a chance to enjoy daddy duty during this wonderful time of year. We know his

So, is there a chance that Brad and Angelina could even celebrate Thanksgiving as one big happy family? We reported earlier how despite their ongoing legal battle, Angelina may actually invite her ex Brad to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family. “Angelina wants to surprise the kids and have their father over for Thanksgiving dinner,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina knows the kids would love Brad to be there for the special day… She would love to recreate that bonding time for her kids.” We’d definitely love to see Brad and Angelina put aside their differences and bring the Brangelina bunch back together — even just for one day. After all, it is the season for it.