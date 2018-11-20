Brad Pitt Wants To Make ‘Special New Memories’ With His Kids: His Holiday Plans Revealed
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are gearing up for a court battle in their custody case, but he’s heading into the holiday season in ‘good spirits’ and will celebrate with his kids.
Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 43, continue to battle over custody of their kids Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. Their contentious case will see them face off in court starting Dec. 4, but Brad’s not letting that spoil his holidays. In fact, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Brad is gearing up for a great festive season. Unlike Thanksgiving 2016, when he escaped to Turks and Caicos alone, this year, Brad will get some much deserved time with his beloved brood.
So, is there a chance that Brad and Angelina could even celebrate Thanksgiving as one big happy family? We reported earlier how despite their ongoing legal battle, Angelina may actually invite her ex Brad to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family. “Angelina wants to surprise the kids and have their father over for Thanksgiving dinner,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina knows the kids would love Brad to be there for the special day… She would love to recreate that bonding time for her kids.” We’d definitely love to see Brad and Angelina put aside their differences and bring the Brangelina bunch back together — even just for one day. After all, it is the season for it.