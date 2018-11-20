Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess ‘Shocked’ Over Surprise ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘It’s Insane & Incredible’

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are just as surprised about their ‘DWTS’ win as the rest of us! The duo spoke to reporters after the finale, including HL, and revealed they’re ‘still processing’ the win!

In one of the most shocking Dancing With the Stars finales ever, Bobby Bones, 38, and Sharna Burgessb, 33, were named the winners of DWTS season 27. They didn’t have the highest scores, but Bobby and Sharna prevailed in the end. “We are a bit shocked,” Bobby told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the finale. “When they said our name and we had to look at each other for a second, but we thought they were just saying everyone’s name again. I think most people are shocked that we won…. I showed up with no dancing experience, and I apologized so many times when we started for her getting stuck with me because I felt bad for her. She is good. I thought, if you have a pencil, how do you paint a portrait? It didn’t really make sense yet, but she stuck with me. There were times where I couldn’t comprehend the smallest things. To have a partner that trusted me and didn’t get irritated when I wasn’t good, that says a lot for her and also she created the greatest freestyle I have ever seen. She created that.”

This win marks Sharna’s first-ever mirrorball trophy as a pro. Sharna has been a pro on DWTS since season 16, so it’s about time she got this win! Understandably, Sharna is over the moon about how everything turned out. “Oh my gosh! I’m still processing all of it,” Sharna said. “It’s insane and incredible and better than anything I could have ever imagined. I won my first mirrorball with Bobby, and it’s the most epic moment that I will at some point figure out how to put in words.”

Bobby and Sharna beat out Milo Manheim, Alexis Ren, and Evanna Lynch. The dancing duo had so much fun throughout the finale, earning their very first perfect scores. Dancing With the Stars hasn’t been renewed for season 28 — yet — but you can rest assured it will likely return for another season in 2019.