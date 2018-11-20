Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian For Not Giving Dream The ‘Luxury Lifestyle’ Of Other Kardashian Kids

Mother knows best! Blac Chyna just slammed Rob Kardashian on Instagram, saying that she can give baby Dream the ‘luxury lifestyle’ that HE can’t!

Blac Chyna is not messing around! Chyna hit back at ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian on Instagram, alleging that he doesn’t do enough to provide for their two-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian! “‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” she wrote on her Instagram story. “As a single Mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve…..WOW!!!”

Chyna’s unapologetic post comes a week after she first went off on Instagram about Rob, claiming she doesn’t need any of his financial help raising Dream. It comes amid their ongoing legal battle over child support. According to court docs, Rob claims that he can no longer afford giving her $20,000 a month for child support. His financial situation has gotten so bad that mom Kris Jenner had to bail him out and buy his sock company, Arthur George! “Work hard, Play harder! My s—! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F—— Lies!” Chyna captioned a now-deleted Instagram video that showed off her luxury cars parked in her driveway.

To be fair to Rob, Chyna’s also throwing some shade at ex-boyfriend Tyga, the father of her six-year-old son, King Cairo. It’s unclear if they’re having custody disputes, too. But she knows that her little boy deserves that luxury lifestyle, just like his baby sister! After Rob declared that his earnings have gone down since getting involved with Chyna, she was livid. “Chyna thinks it’s absolutely ridiculous that Rob believes he’s one step ahead of her when it comes to child support for Dream,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks [Rob] should be ashamed for trying to skip out on paying what he rightfully owes to help raise their baby girl.”