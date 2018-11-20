Aubrey O’Day Disses Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony In Nasty Game Of ‘Marry, F*ck, Kill’ In Instagram

Don’t expect to see Aubrey O’Day at a Camila Cabello concert anytime soon, as the Danity Kane singer spilled the tea while trashing Camila and her former bandmates, Fifth Harmony!

“Alright, Aubrey. F*ck, Marry Kill: Pussycat Dolls, The Spice Girls and Fifth Harmony,” one of Aubrey O’Day’s friends asked her during an Instagram Live video, per Us Weekly. It didn’t take the 34-year-old singer that long to come up with an answer. “Kill Pussycat Dolls. Uh, Fifth Harmony – can I kill them, too?” Uh, the shade. It didn’t stop there. Aubrey had some words after one of her friends said they liked Fifth Harmony. “You just like the one girl from it. That other girl was really snotty to us at that award show.”

“And that one girl that got really famous was not nice at all. The Camila [Cabello] girl — she wasn’t nice,” Aubrey added. Someone in her entourage realized that this was about to get messy, and the video ended, leaving so many questions unanswered. Who was the one who was “really snotty” to Aubrey’s crew? Is there more to her Pussycat Dolls beef? Also, does she want to f*ck or marry The Spice Girls? Aubrey, we need to know these things!

Outside of throwing shade at her fellow girl groups, Aubrey has been keeping busy. She reunited with Shannon Bex, 38, and Dawn Richard, 35, to reform Danity Kane (without Aundrea Fimbres, 35, this time around.) The trio decided to go crowd surfing during their Nov. 8 concert date and it…didn’t go well. Aubrey has also taken some lumps on Marriage Boot Camp, as this previously recorded season practically made her relive her 2017 breakup with Pauly D all over again. Though, it seems Aubrey is all out of those “f*cks” to give. While on Nov. 10, she posed outside the White House with a “F*ck Trump” t-shirt, 8 months after her reported affair with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

As for Camila, is she going to respond to this shade? If she does, she might have some help. While tension persists between her and her former group, Camila’s open to a possible Fifth Harmony reunion, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Yet, this reunion has one catch: it would have to be “for something very special, like a career retrospective, a Super Bowl appearance or something very grandiose.” How about to record a diss track against Danity Kane?