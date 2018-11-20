Aaron Carter Expecting 1st Child With Girlfriend Lina Valentina After Just Months Of Dating

This isn’t the ’90s anymore — Aaron Carter is going to be a dad! He and girlfriend Lina Valentina will welcome their first child in the near future…can we expect a proposal in the meantime?

Instead of “I Want Candy,” Aaron Carter, 30, is about to hear “I want daddy”! Our ’90s dreamboat is finally going to be a father, according to an E! News report on Nov. 20. He’s expecting his first child with girlfriend and Russian-born artist Lina Valentina, after they just went public with their relationship in September. The pregnancy news was confirmed a few hours after Aaron tweeted a shocking announcement earlier today! “I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally,” he wrote on Tuesday morning. “I finally bought my first home 🏠 and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting… 👸🏻🤴🏼.” Baby news, check. Now we’ll be anxiously waiting for Aaron to pop the big question!

We’re gearing up for our second round of congratulations, since he could reportedly “be proposing to Lina within the next week,” another source told E! News. We’re not surprised that all this news is hitting so fast, considering the gushing tribute Aaron posted to the mother of his future child on Sept. 24! “No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he wrote on his private Instagram account, underneath a sweet selfie of him and Lina. “You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown [sic] old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.” Not even a full month after sharing that passionate caption, Aaron and Lina are already underway with their family plans!

Aaron is pumped for fatherhood, as he’s been talking about it since February. “I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” he told People during an interview published on Feb. 22. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.” He added, “I want to have girls. Maybe it’s because of all my sisters and being a mama’s boy.” Aaron hails from a big family, growing up alongside six siblings — five of them being girls!

They’re not. I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home 🏠 and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting… 👸🏻🤴🏼 https://t.co/0IKfXtveYW — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

We can’t wait for Aaron to build a family of his own. Congratulations once again to the expecting parents!