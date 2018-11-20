Aaron Carter Disses Justin Bieber: I ‘Paved The Way’ For Him & He ‘NEVER’ Paid Me Back

Before Justin Bieber, there was Aaron Carter — and he wants JB to know who came first! The ‘I Want Candy’ singer thinks he laid the stepping stones for today’s pop stars to follow, and Aaron wants his shout-out.

Aaron Carter, 30, enjoyed his fame in the pop music scene in the ’90s and early 2000s, and Justin Bieber, 24, picked up from there after debuting My World in 2009. One pretty blonde handed the baton to another, but as the predecessor, Aaron isn’t feeling the respect! After a fan asked for an explanation as to why the “I Want Candy” singer “never reached the level of success” that JB did, Aaron went off. “I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born,” Aaron tweeted on Nov. 20. “I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter.” He then credited himself for kick-starting the trend in today’s music scene, writing, “I’m also in construction 🚧 I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.” This isn’t the first time he has lamented that Biebs isn’t respecting Aaron’s “pavement.”

The “All I Want Is You” singer once said that he hopes Justin and his manager, Scooter Braun, are “enjoying [his] pavement” during a 2017 interview on the podcast Allegedly. He was still bitter over the comments made by Justin’s music attorney, Aaron Rosenberg, in a 2015 Billboard interview! The lawyer was asked how his client “did not turn into Aaron Carter” — yikes — but didn’t cut the OG heartthrob some slack after such a blunt question.“I have a speech that I give to clients called the five F’s to staying grounded in this business: family, faith, friends, fans and the formula,” the attorney responded. “I think for Justin, connecting with all five F’s, especially with faith, helped him through some confusing times.”

Two years later on the podcast, Aaron reasoned that the “Sorry” singer and his manager “must be scared,” and explained, “[Justin’s] a way better singer than me. It was just always – it was always different.” He elaborated, “When I was younger, I was looked at as taboo. ‘This little kid that looks like a girl singing, you want us to have him on our radio station? You’re crazy, hell no.’…I was never a radio artist. Ever. But somehow I sold even more records even to this day still than Justin Bieber.” The podcast interview took place in the same year Aaron released his first album in 15 years, LØVË.

