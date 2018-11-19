Who Won ‘DWTS’ Season 27? Follow Along With Our Live Blog

It’s been a wild and unexpected season, and it’s all come down to this! Follow along with our live blog as a Season 27 winner is crowned on ‘Dancing With The Stars!’

The two hour season finale of DWTS, which took place live on Nov. 19, featured a ton of amazing performances. Dan + Shay sang their hit single “Speechless,” while Lauren Daigle belted out her single “You Say”. Avril Lavigne made a triumphant return to the microphone, and voted-off star John Schneider performed as well. There was a cool number by Robin Thicke, and an impressive group dance accompanied by Tinashe’s gorgeous voice. But also, there was amazing dancing!

Each of the final four couples will dance a repeat dance as well as a freestyle. Judges’ votes and your at-home online-only votes will be added up for a final tally to determine a winner. To kick off the night, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a repeat of their Argentine Tango to “Swan Lake” from week 2. They previous got a 25. Len Goodman said it was lovely and that overall, she has been consistently good. Bruno Tonioli said she had incredible focus. Carrie Ann Ibana said it was a poetically beautiful dance. They got a 27 out of 30 this time around!

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess did their repeat dance to their Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. They got a 20 originally. Bruno said, “I understand why you’re here. Whatever you do is so totally you, it’s irresistible.” Carrie Ann said he has proven that hard work and determination pays off. Len said he gives him joy. They got a 24!

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe did their Halloween Tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna. They got a 29 the first time — hard to beat! “You are the most improved, by far,” Carrie Ann said. Len said he told her to improve her posture and frame last time: “mission accomplished.” Bruno said it was crisp and clean, balancing power and beauty perfectly. They got a perfect score of 30! AND she got a special good luck message from her Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Repeat: Charleston – “Living in New York City” – live performance by Robin Thicke

Freestyle: “Ain’t No Sunshine” (Lido Remix) by Bill Withers

Then, it was the freestyle round. Alexis and Alan danced to “Head Above Water” – live performance by Avril Lavigne. Bobby and Sharna did their dance to a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic at the Disco. Evanna and Keo’s Freestyle was to “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In the end, only one couple will be the champions and take home the coveted Mirrorball!