Jarryd Hayne: 5 Things On The Ex-49ers Player Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Australia. Here’s everything to know about him.

Jarryd Hayne – a 30-year-old former San Francisco 49ers player – has been arrested in Australia for alleged sexual assault and faces up to 20 years in prison. The news broke on Nov. 19. A 26-year-old woman told police that they met online and initially had a consensual sexual encounter on Sept. 30, according to TMZ Sports. But she alleges things took a turn and it became assault that left her with injuries. “Police are investigating following reports a woman was sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in late September,” New South Wales Police said via a spokeswoman. “The investigation is being led by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.” Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian sporting hero who once played for the 49ers.

1. Jarryd is a household name Down Under where he has been a National Rugby League (NRL) fixture. Born in Sydney, Australia he reached the 2009 Grand Final with the Parramatta Eels and has won the Dally M Medal award for the NRL’s player of the year, twice, according to BBC Sport.

2. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, but left after just one year to play for the Fiji Rugby Sevens team in the Olympics. “The support and understanding from the 49ers organization was unbelievable when I let them know about my decision to pursue another dream,” Jarryd, who is half-Fijian, said at the time, according to ESPN. “The past 12 months with the San Francisco 49ers have been absolutely incredible.”

3. It’s not the first time he has been investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. In 2015 while he was living in the U.S. a woman accused him of raping her when she passed out after drinking, according to TMZ. Even though Jarryd was not criminally charged he was slapped with a lawsuit, which is ongoing.

4. He is a member of Hillsong Church, once a favorite of Justin Bieber. “I’m the worst Christian I know,” Jarryd said at a 49ers press conference in March 2015, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m not perfect. I struggle with sin and temptation all the time. For me, they are the key areas where I want to improve as well. They’re part of that journey now. It’s not just about playing in the NFL. Christ comes before everything.”

5. He was romantically linked to Fifth Harmony singer Dinah Jane in 2015 after they cozied up together in a selfie. But these days Jarryd has a daughter with Australian model Amelia Bonnici. Their child, Bel, was born in late 2016. We’ll keep you posted with the latest in Jarryd Hayne’s case.