Kendall Jenner & 12 More Stars Rocking Dresses & Looks Perfect For Thanksgiving

Stumped on what to wear for Thanksgiving? Get inspo from these stylish celebs below! Click for pics!

Thanksgiving can be one of the best days of the year, but it can also be stressful. Cooking and cleaning can be a lot! Whether you’re celebrating with your own family, your friends, or with your significant other’s crew, here’s a handy guide for what to wear on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 22.

Know the situation: Are you attending a low-key family dinner with just four or six people? You could wear jeans and a blazer or jeans and a comfy sweater, like we’ve seen on Gigi Hadid. Modern Family star Ariel Winter paired jeans with a pink satin top. White or black jeans are also slightly more formal than blue jeans, depending on your occasion.

Dinner and a party? If you’re headed to a more formal dinner followed by a cocktail party or larger gathering, go for a dress. If it’s filled with family, it might be better to opt for a higher neckline, like Kendall Jenner did on Nov. 15, wearing yellow in London. Will the party be on a heated deck or inside someone’s living room? The location and weather might determine whether you need to perfectly match your coat and shoes — you may have to ditch them at the door.

Dress seasonally. Colors like maroon, deep yellow, hunter green, and fabrics like velvet and woll will be festive and fun for the holiday party.

If you’re planning to eat a lot, or you’re pregnant like Carrie Underwood, be stylish, but keep comfort in mind. Wear a flowy shirt and more forgiving pants, so you make sure you stay comfy and cute all night long! See more outfit inspo in the gallery attached above!