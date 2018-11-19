What To Bring To Your Thanksgiving Dinner — Last-Minute Hostess Gifts

Whether you’re going to a family Thanksgiving or a boozy Friendsgiving, you can’t show up empty handed! Here are some easy, last-minute hostess gifts!

No matter where you are headed for Thanksgiving, it’s a great idea to bring something, even if it’s small. I love receiving festive soaps or candles — things that I can use and will eventually “disappear” since I live in a NYC apartment and don’t have a ton of space. So here’s a tip: know your audience. If you’re headed to a Friendgiving, odds are you can’t have too much alcohol. I love the Pinot Grigio from Santa Margherita (so does Drake). If you’re headed to the in-laws, the 1-800-Flowers.com Siena Bouquet is a welcome centerpiece.

Nicky Hilton just told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her holiday party rules, “Don’t show up too early. Don’t leave too late. Always bring a gift. Don’t go to someone’s home without a gift — It’s rude. Do not bring a plus one without asking the hostess. Be conscious of posting pictures, especially in someone’s home. Some people are fine with it but some aren’t, so respect people’s privacy.” See some celeb inspo on what to wear to the party here.

A Harry & David Royal Riviera Gold Pear Gift box is something the whole family can enjoy. A candle — like one of my favorites, the Voluspa Large Glass Jar Candle – Goji And Tarocco Orange from Jet.com is great for a host that’s a friend of a friend. Bar accessories like the Rabbit Pinch Foil Cutter + Bottle Stopper are always welcome and useful, and is super chic, despite only costing $10! See more great gifts to bring your Thanksgiving dinner hosts in the gallery attached above!