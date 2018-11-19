Tinashe Turns Up The Heat With Sexy ‘Fever’ Performance On ‘DWTS’ Finale

Tinashe hit the ‘DWTS’ ballroom for the finale, only this time she was singing! The songstress performed her song ‘TK’ during an epic group number!

Tinashe was the definition of fierce during the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale! She hit the stage with the male pros to sing the Peggy Lee classic “Fever.” Tinashe sizzled in a sheer red dress during the performance. Her voice sounded absolutely incredible. By the end of the performance, we were SWEATING. That’s how hot it was! She had some sexy dance moves as well. Slay, Tinashe, slay!

Tinashe competed earlier in the season with new pro Brandon Armstrong , who joined her for the finale performance. The couple had some of the strongest scores in the early weeks, but they were shockingly eliminated in week 4 of the competition. The final 4 of season 27 ended up being Milo Manheim, Alexis Ren, Bobby Bones, and Evanna Lynch. Bobby was awarded the mirrorball trophy by the end of the finale.

Other performers during the season 27 finale included Avril Lavigne,Robin Thicke, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, season 27 contestant John Schneider. It was a star-studded night from start to finish!

Following her run on Dancing With the Stars, Tinashe was cast in FOX’s upcoming live musical version of Rent. She’ll play Mimi Marquez, a dancer who struggles with addiction and catches the eye of musician and recovering addict Roger. She’ll star alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Mario, and Jordan Fisher. The musical event will air Jan. 27, 2019. It’s Tinashe’s world, and we’re just living in it.