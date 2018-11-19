‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 13 Artists Perform Live

‘The Voice’s top 13 artists take the stage for live performances on ‘Dedication’ night! They will dedicate a song of their choice to someone or something special! Follow along with our live blog to see who will make it to the top 11!

The top 24 artists were narrowed down to the top 13 last week on The Voice! Tonight, the top 13 artists will take he stage for “Dedications” night, where they will dedicate a song of their choice to something or something special. After tonight, the competition will be narrowed down to 11 artists, who will continue to battle it out in live performances in hope of being season 15’s “The Voice”!

Here’s how it will go down: During the final rounds of the show, the top performers (in this case, tonight’s top 13) will compete against each other each week during live broadcasts. From here on out, the remaining artists will perform a song each week, and viewers will vote for their favorites. The two contestants with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. The show will continue to narrow down the competition this way until only three artists remain. Then, the artists will compete for the chance to be this season’s “The Voice.”

TEAM BLAKE: Chris Kroeze — He dedicates song, “Let it Be” by The Beatles, to a 13-year-old little girl from his hometown who was abducted. His performance had passion, it was emotional, and he used his raspy tone to his advantage while playing the guitar.

TEAM ADAM: Tyke James — The 18-year-old indie artist brought his mother along to dedicate his song to her. “I came from an island in the Pacific. I’m here because I want to spread Hawaii’s aloha spirit,” James said. He sang “(Everything I Do) Do it For You” by Bryan Adams, along with ukulele and he completely made the performance his own, in a way no other artist has ever attempted, which Adam praised him for. All in all, he didn’t have a bad performance, but it wasn’t his best. Will it be enough at this stage in the competition?

TEAM ADAM: DeAndre Nico — He performs “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy, a spiritual song, and dedicates his song to his girlfriend, Christal. Nico explains that his girlfriend, who he’s been dating for a year, got pregnant during ‘The Knockouts’ portion of the competition. But, he becomes emotional when he admits that she lost the baby. Nico says it was the hardest thing for him and gushed over how strong his girlfriend is. So, he flew her out to CA to dedicate his performance to her. Nico’s performance was evidently emotional and the most powerful of the night thus far. He played the keyboard while belting out deep, wide-ranged notes.

TEAM KELLY: Kymberli Joye — The CT powerhouse is singing an No. 1 hit tonight … Rihanna’s “Diamonds”. She dedicates her performance to her 10-year-old little sister, who also wants to be a singer. Joye wants her sister to know she can conquer her dreams. This is a vulnerable performance, she admits, adding that she’s going to leave it all out on the stage tonight. She performs a slowed down version of the song with a piano background and powerful runs. She had the best performance of the night so far, hands down.

TEAM J. HUD: Kennedy Holmes — She dedicated her song, Bette Midler‘s “Wind Beneath My Wings” to her parents. She talks about how her parents have sacrificed everything for her.