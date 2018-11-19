‘The Voice’ Preview: The Top 13 Reveal Who Their Dedicating Their Next Performances To

The top 13 of ‘The Voice’ season 15 have been revealed, and HollywoodLife is debuting an EXCLUSIVE preview the Nov. 19 episode. The contestants are dedicating their performances to some very special people!

The Voice season 15 is heating up! The top 24 was narrowed down to the top 13, and now the contestants have to compete to make the top 11. The Nov. 19 episode’s theme is “Dedications,” and the top 13 reveal just who they’re dedicating their performances to in this EXCLUSIVE preview. “I’ve been watching the show since I was 6 years old. I’m here because The Voice taught me that anything is possible,” Reagan Strange, 14, of Team Adam says in the preview. Fellow Team Adam contestant Tyke James, 17, reveals, “I came from an island in the Pacific. I’m here because I want to spread Hawaii’s aloha spirit.”

SandyRedd, 36, of Team Jennifer tears up talking about her dedication performance. “I’m here because my sons have inspired me,” she cries. “They’ve always believed in me.” DeAndre Nico, 22, of Team Adam is also dedicating his performance to his family. “Last year, my family lost everything in a hurricane, and I’m here because my family refused to give up.” As is Kirk Jay of Team Blake. “Growing up, struggling, my family really had nothing,” Kirk notes. “I’m here to give back all the love my family gave to me.” How sweet!

MaKenzie Thomas, 20, of Team Jennifer wants her friends to know that she’s got so much love for them. “I didn’t turn a chair last season, but I’m here now and I’m dedicating this to my friends who wouldn’t let me give up,” she says in the video. Chevel Shepherd, 16, of Team Kelly gives a shoutout to her family. “I come from a very simple upbringing. I’m here because I want my family to see me do something extraordinary,” she says. Check out what other top 13 contestants had to say our EXCLUSIVE video above. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.