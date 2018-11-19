‘The Bachelor’ Trailer: Watch Colton Underwood Leave In The Middle Of Filming — ‘I’m Done’

The ‘DWTS’ finale wasn’t just about naming a winner, the epic event also gave us our first look at ‘The Bachelor’ season 23. Colton Underwood storms off in the middle of filming! Watch the trailer now!

Okay, Chris Harrison says this every year, but the first trailer for The Bachelor season 23 proves this is going to be the most dramatic season yet. Colton Underwood cries a LOT of tears in his quest to find love. At one point, things get so intense that Colton leaves and jumps over a huge gate to get away! “I’m done,” Colton says before storming off. Chris calls out to Colton, but the Bachelor doesn’t turn back. Colton also breaks down in tears in the trailer, and it’s heartbreaking to watch. “I’m scared,” he says. Aw! Poor guy!

It’s not all tears, though. Colton has many gorgeous and smart ladies to get to know over the course of season 23. One contestant calls him a “chiseled god.” She’s not wrong! Watching Colton shower while shirtless is a sight to see! Bless you, Bachelor producers!

But there’s going to be more than enough drama to go around in season 23. One contestant calls another a liar. One girl tells another, “He was shaking because you scared him so bad.” The tea is SPILLING this season! These girls are not holding back.

Colton, who fell hard for Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette and had a fling with Tia Booth on Bachelor In Paradise, has made it no secret that he’s a virgin. Will Colton lose his virginity this season? Time will tell! The Bachelor season 23 premieres in Jan. 2019.