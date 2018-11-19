‘Sex and the City 3’s Storyline Revealed: [SPOILER] Was Going To Die From Major Heart Attack

Yikes! We now know what ‘Sex and the City 3’ was going to be about before it all fell apart amidst Kim Catrall’s feud with her former co-stars, and it sounds like it was going to be a real tearjerker!

As many Sex and the City fans know by now, a third movie was in the works until Kim Cattrall refused to sign her contract in late 2017. Apparently Kim wasn’t interested in starring in another movie in the long-running franchise, and Sarah Jessica Parker was left heartbroken. In Sept. 2017, SJP told PEOPLE, “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.” Sarah never revealed what that story was, but now — thanks to Cadence13’s latest Origins podcast (hosted by James Andrew Miller) — we’re learning that it involved Big (Chris Noth) dying from a heart attack!

“People close to Kim believe she never wanted to do the third movie. Period. And they point to two large issues that made it impossible for anyone close to her to talk her into doing it,” James said during his latest podcast. “First, although each woman was to get one million dollars up front, they believed the way the ‘back end’ had been divided up among the five (the four women and [executive producer] Michael Patrick King) was unequal and unfair. And, second, people close to Kim believed that the script for the movie didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha. They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack—in the shower—relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.” Yikes! It sounds like such a heartbreaking story. And while it would have been tough to watch, many fans like ourselves probably would have loved to see it play out on the big screen.

But sadly, that’ll never happen, as Kim has openly voiced her lack of interest in starring in another Sex and the City movie. When talking about trying to negotiate with Kim, Sarah told James Andrew Miller, “We negotiated in good faith. We wanted it to be a place that felt good to everybody, and if we were aware that contractually there were any issues, we hope that they were settled because we wanted Kim to be there. Michael and I worked all summer, I had many, many, many conversations with her manager where I was told, ‘She’d love to hear from you.’ I e-mailed her, I tried to reach out to her and say like, ‘We want you part of this. You’re an integral part, of course you are. I hope when you read this script you’ll see the beauty, the joy, the heartbreak in it that I see, that we have seen.’ But I can’t force her to see it, but we did negotiate through the process and ultimately the studio said, ‘We can’t meet those asks of hers. We’re not able to do it…the economics don’t make sense for us.’ So then it’s over, but that’s not a character assassination, that’s just the way business works.”

Kim has since denied acting like a diva — a rumor that quickly circulated after news of the movie falling apart first emerged. During an interview with Piers Morgan on his show Life Stories, Kim said, “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva. The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

No matter what the truth is behind why the movie was never made, we’re just bummed to know that we’ll never see this heartbreaking story come to fruition. The original TV series ran on HBO between 1998 and 2004. A follow-up movie premiered in 2008, and a sequel was released in 2010.