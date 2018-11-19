John Krasinski & Ryan Reyonlds Lay Into Hugh Jackman For Nuzzling Emily Blunt On Red Carpet

In the latest chapter of the bromance/brotherly rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the ‘Deadpool’ star teamed with John Krasinski to roast Hugh after he got a little too close to Emily Blunt.

Jack Ryan and Deadpool trolled Wolverine for snuggling Mary Poppins because it’s 2018 and this is the world we live in. Actually, it went down like this: Variety hosted its Actors On Actors event over the past weekend, in which stars are paired up to interview each other about their respective careers. Emily Blunt, 35, star of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns movie, was teamed with The Front Runner’s Hugh Jackman, 50. While on the red carpet, the Logan star seemed to nuzzle Emily, causing her husband, John Krasinski, 39, to step in. “Eeeeeeasy Hugh… not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors….Don’t make me think I can hurt you,” the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star tweeted.

Of course, Hugh can’t go anywhere without his longtime friend/frenemy/rival Ryan Reynolds, 42, popping up. “This is a call to action. This man must be stopped.” This can only be solved one way: a four-way crossover event. John has already proven he can be a superhero, playing Jack Ryan while also starring in movies like 13 Hours and The Quiet Place. While Emily is more prim and proper in Mary Poppins Returns, she’s held her own in The Quiet Place and was also Sergeant Rita Vrataski in Edge of Tomorrow. This is a Marvel movie that’s just waiting to be made!

Really, John and Emily are just victims caught in the crossfire between Hugh and Ryan. Ryan’s ribbings have been really part of his way to lure Hugh back into the claws for a proper Deadpool/Wolverine movie. While Ryan played a version of the character in X-Mean Origins: Wolverine, the rendition was so different (arm blades? Laser vision? His mouth sewn shut?) that fans rejected it. Early in the year, Ryan’s baiting went a little too far. In 2017, after Hugh shared pictures of him in China to promote Logan, Ryan tweeted, “Pretty sure those are protesters.”

This is a call to action. This man must be stopped. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 19, 2018

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

Hugh spoke directly to Ryan during a May 10 episode of Good Morning America. “Yeah, actually I might just have a little message for Ryan,” Hugh said. “Ryan? Hey buddy, how are you, mate? Ryan, I love you, man. I love Deadpool, I can’t wait to see the movie. You’re one of my best friends, Blake [Lively], the fam, the whole thing. But, back it up a little, just play, play a little hard to get. It’s too much, it’s not sexy.”

Ryan would not be deterred. After Hugh received high praise following his role in The Front Runner, Ryan put together a political attack ad on Hugh. While it was a way to shore up support for Ryan to get an Oscar nod for Deadpool 2, he did give some support to Hugh’s new movie.