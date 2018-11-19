Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes To Jen Harley For Cozying Up To Angelina’s Friend On ‘Jersey Shore’

If you caught this week’s ‘Jersey Shore’, then you saw Ronnie take a hot brunette to his bed, who was not his girlfriend, Jen Harley. Now, he’s apologizing for his actions, and just said he wants to be a good ‘husband’?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, issued a public apology to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, 31, as well as Jersey Shore fans, on November 18. Why? — If you caught the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Sunday, then you saw Ronnie getting a little too close for comfort with a hot brunette, who happens to be Angelina Pivarnick‘s friend. Lindsay, who apparently likes to be referred to as “Jewish Barbie” and Ron hit it off as he was also in a texting fight with Jen. After they hit the hot tub, Ronnie invited the female, who was not Jen, to sleep in his bed. And, for all of that, he’s sorry.

Ronnie tried to explain his actions, as seen in the episode, on Instagram Stories Sunday night. He wrote a lengthy note and in which he also apologized for his action to their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. “Obviously the last episode has made it seem like I was into Jewish rag doll, it’s edited to make it look worse,” Ronnie claimed in the note. “I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger and immature resentment,” he explained.

However, now, Ronnie says he’s a changed man. “Since than I’ve grown and wouldn’t want to do anything to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine,” he wrote, teasing next week’s episode. I wouldn’t never put myself in that position again to hurt the two people I love the most in my life. I want to lead my example for my daughter how to be a real man and I need to lead how to be a good boyfriend/husband. I’m sorry… I love you both… I love u,” Ronnie finished, tagging both Jen and Ariana in the note.

Despite their public spats, Jen and Ron seem to be in a better place. During an Instagram Q&A on October 17, Jen confirmed that she is still with Ron, despite having no plans to marry him. “I’m with him because I love him and we have a connection that most people do not have and it sucks you guys do not get to see it on JS but it’s there and it’s real and I do believe he’s my soulmate,” Jen said after a fan asked if she was with Ronnie for the money. However, engagement rumors have been swirling. But, these two should maybe take it slow after their chaotic year.