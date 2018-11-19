Ronda Rousey Gets Viciously Beaten By Charlotte Flair In WWE’s Survivor Series — Watch Brutal Match

Things got INTENSE when Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey went head to head at WWE’s Survivor Series on Nov. 18 — and it resulted in Ronda taking a BRUTAL beating. Watch here!

There’s no other way to put it: Ronda Rousey got the s*** kicked out of her at WWE’s Survivor Series, and it was at the hands of Charlotte Flair. Ronda was originally supposed to face-off against Becky Lynch in the ring at the event. However, Becky had to pull out due to an injury, and she hand-picked Charlotte to take on Ronda instead. Charlotte went absolutely nuts toward the end of the match, pummeling Ronda and even attacking her with a Kendo stick. She also put her opponent’s head through a chair and stomped on top of it!

Needless to say, Ronda was left battered and bleeding after the fight, and Charlotte was disqualified. However, even after the bell rang, Charlotte continued her beat down of Ronda, and it was absolutely brutal. Ronda needed assistance leaving the ring afterward, and looked extremely defeated. The 31-year-old has been a dominant force since she joined the WWE at the beginning of 2018, but apparently Charlotte felt the time was right to put the newbie in her place.

Ronda was named the Raw Women’s Champion at SummerSlam in August, and has since defended her title against Alexa Bliss, along with Nikki Bella. This was her first time facing Charlotte, who’s a member of Team SmackDown, as opposed to Raw.

“This isn’t over,” Ronda tweeted at Charlotte, after the fight. Meanwhile, Charlotte remained a bit more cryptic in her post-match social media post. “Boo the woo? Screw. You,” she wrote. Hmm, it looks like a new feud has erupted — and it’s far from over!