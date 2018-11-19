Ray J & Princess Love Prepping For Baby No. 2? Friends Think She’ll Get Pregnant ‘Very Soon’

It’s only been six months since Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their baby to the world — but will another be on the way soon? The couple is ‘in a big rush’ to have more kids, a source says.

Ray J, 37, and Princess Love, 34, had their first child on May 22, 2018, but one is not enough for the couple! In fact, the new mom is ready for more, a source close to the rapper and his wife told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Princess was already saying that she wanted another baby when she was still pregnant with Melody,” the insider said. “She wants at least three kids and she’s getting close to her mid-30s so she does feel the time crunch. And pregnancy was very easy for her! Her friends called her a superhero because she didn’t have a single side effect or even a day of morning sickness, so she doesn’t feel worried about getting pregnant again right away.”

But how does her husband feel about having another little one? He’s reportedly all about his family. “Ray J and Princess are almost sickeningly in love right now, and when they’re together they can hardly keep their hands off each other,” the source added. “When Ray isn’t with her, he’s talking about how much he loves her. Having baby Melody has made him worship Princess even more, and he’s come full circle from being the biggest player to only having eyes for his wife and baby girl. Princess is totally back in shape and looks incredible, and Ray J says he’s never been more attracted to her. They are obviously very busy with their new baby but the romance in their relationship is alive and well.”

Such good news! Here’s to hoping that Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fans get to follow along on their fertility journey again. The first time around, Ray J and Princess struggled to conceive, even going to see a fertility shaman for help. But when he appeared on The Real, the rapper announced that they had a bundle of joy on the way, and his wife shared a shot of her baby bump on Instagram shortly after.

They’ve been showing off their adorable daughter ever since and she couldn’t be any cuter if she tried. It’s no wonder they’re trying for more!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Ray J and Princess Love’s reps for comment.