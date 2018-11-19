Porsha Williams Defends Her Fiance After ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Slam Him: ‘Everybody Has A Past’

Porsha Williams doesn’t care if her ‘RHOA’ co-stars think her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, is a playboy! She had a cheeky response for her relationship’s doubters, which you can watch here.

The past is the past! Whether or not Porsha Williams’ fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42, juggled multiple relationships before committing to theirs doesn’t matter. Porsha instead had an epic response to those (ahem, Kandi Burruss) who raised the speculation in the first place! “You know, allegations are allegations. That’s what gossip is,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop during an interview on Nov. 19. “People sit around what they think they know, or whatever about the past, everybody has a past. He’s not gonna sit up and deny everything word for word. Nobody has the time. He’s a business man, he’s out making money somewhere.” At the end of the day, that’s what truly matters.

Kandi, along with friends Carmon and Jami (Porsha’s ex-assistant), brought Dennis’s past to our attention in the Nov. 18 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. As HollywoodLife told you in its RHOA recap, we learned that Dennis may have simultaneously dated different women over the years, which is how he supposedly ended up with Porsha. Her and Dennis’s meet cute was tainted when it was suggested that the business man cheated on his last girlfriend with the RHOA star! And apparently, Dennis’s claim to fame is gifting past rendezvouses with Rolex watches and getting their names tatted on his body. Well, Porsha now owns a Rolex watch, and has her name tatted on Dennis’s thigh. Check and check.

But Porsha is staying on cloud nine after becoming engaged on Oct. 1 to Dennis, whom will be the father to her first child. In exchange for the gossip about Dennis, Porsha threw shade right back at Kandi’s way during her visit to Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 18. “Watching tonight’s episode, I just thought that Kandi just came off hateful and miserable,” Porsha told the show’s host, Andy Cohen. “I didn’t really know that this was even coming. Mind you, we were cool talking on the phone, and then she turned around and pulled up my ex-assistant like Phaedra did with [Kandi’s] ex-assistant.”

Porsha announced that she and Dennis are expecting their first child on Sept. 19, and used the opportunity to gush about her then-boyfriend. “The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” she told People.