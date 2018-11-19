Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Split: Couple Sadly Ends Engagement After Two Years Together

Oh no! Paris Hilton and her fiancé, Chris Zylka, ended their engagement after their relationship went ‘off-kilter,’ according to a new report. We have the details about their sad split, here.

Paris Hilton, 37, and Chris Zylka, 33, “broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month,” reports Just Jared. “Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.” Their breakup comes as a major shock. The adorable couple always look totally smitten with each other, and got engaged in early 2018 after a romantic trip to Aspen. The pics of Chris’ proposal and Paris’ $2 million engagement ring were incredible! Breakups happen, though, as we all know.

Both parties are moving on from the painful split and just doing them, says the source who spoke to the outlet. “Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” they said. Good for them! It’s unclear what happened, though, because the breakup comes suddenly. Paris spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October, only weeks ago, and gushed about her fiancé, their (now canceled) wedding, and even saying she wanted to starting a family! “I was with [my sister, Nicky Hilton] all week in New York playing with my nieces every day, so I can’t wait for that day one day,” she told us in October at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Rock the Runway fundraiser in Los Angeles. “I can’t wait to have a family! I love children.” What happened??

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.