Paola Mayfield Shows Off Blonde Locks In Bikini Baby Bump Pic — See Major Hair Makeover

This pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ star just put her budding belly on full display — but not even that could distract from her drastic new ‘do. Take a look!

Recognize Paola Mayfield, 31? The 90 Day Fiance star just switched up her look with a shocking new hairstyle. That’s right — she ditched her signature long, black locks for a shorter, blonde chop. Wow! Paola looks incredible and definitely seemed like she was feeling herself when she showed off her transformation in a mirror selfie. But her dyed strands weren’t all she was flaunting! The mom-to-be was also giving fans another glimpse of her pregnancy bod in a pink bikini. While her baby bump was hidden for a bit and Paola could still see her abs, her belly has really popped now! She captioned the photo with the hashtag #evolution, and it’s easy to see why. She’s come a long way!

This isn’t the first time that Paola has put her baby bump on full display. From photo shoots in the bathtub covered with only rose petals to mirror selfies in crocheted bra tops and thong underwear, the reality star hasn’t been shy about showing off her body all pregnancy long! Fans have been able to follow along with Paola’s progress since she and her husband Russ Mayfield, 31, announced that they were expecting their first child in July. So as great as she looks in this plunging two-piece, it’s her hair that’s the real shocker! Paola may have a history of using extensions to go from a bob to lengthy locks, but she normally rocks black or red hair.

90 Day Fiance fans have never seen the mom-to-be with this color, but she looks amazing! She gave a sneak peek a week ago when posting a video welcoming Russ home, but with a baseball hat on her head, it wasn’t clear whether she’d really dyed her hair — especially since she continued posting pictures with it back to black.

So what do her followers think of this new look? Some believe she should stick to her dark hair, while others are worried that she used bleach to color her hair, which could be dangerous for her baby. Paola clarified in the comments, “I’m not dying my hair.”

Guess this must be a wig — she sure had us fooled!