New Jersey Couple, Both 35, Killed In Fiery Car Crash On Way To Their Wedding — So Tragic

Kathryn Schurtz and Joseph Kearney tragically passed away in a chain-reaction car crash while driving to Pittsburgh for their wedding. Here’s what we know about the couple’s devastating accident.

This is so heartbreaking! Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and her Joseph Kearney, 35, were reportedly on their way to their Pittsburgh wedding on Nov. 14 when they were killed in a car crash involving a tractor trailer. The New Jersey native and her fiancee were driving on the I-78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania when the tragic accident occurred, affecting five commercial vehicles and the passenger car, according to News12 New Jersey. Their service is taking place on Nov. 19 and 20 in Scotch Plains’ Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church.

While Joseph is a Pittsburgh native, Kathryn is from Fanwood, New Jersey and graduated from Union Catholic High School in 2001. She earned a liberal arts degree from George Washington University and an MBA from Notre Dame, and is the granddaughter of former Fanwood Councilwoman Karen Schurtz. The city’s municipal government Facebook page posted Kathryn’s obituary. “Kathryn was employed as the Head of Platform Partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City and was currently residing in Jersey City,” it said. “She will be remembered for her voracious appetite for reading, love of cooking, and trailblazing new adventures with Joseph.”

Kathryn was clearly a talented, hardworking woman, and she and her husband-to-be had so many exciting things ahead of them. Our thoughts are with all of her family members, as well as Joseph’s, after their extremely tragic deaths.

“Surviving are her parents, Joseph and Karen; her sister, Kimberly, her sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Kevin Schwoer; and her nephew Landon Schwoer (3 months),” the obituary read. “In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kathryn M. Schurtz Scholarship Fund at Union Catholic High School, Scotch Plains.”