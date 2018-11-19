Milo Manheim’s mom and dad, Camryn Manheim and Jeffrey Brezovar, were in the audience during the ‘DWTS’ season 27 to support their 17-year-old dancing superstar. See the adorable photo!

Milo Manheim, 17, had both of his very proud parents in the audience during the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale. Milo’s mom, Camryn Manheim, and dad, Jeffrey Brezovar, were there to support Milo as he competed for the mirrorball trophy. Camryn has been in the audience every single week cheering on her son. She’s totally #MomGoals!

After Milo and parter Witney Carson performed a Charleston for their repeat performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave Camryn a huge shoutout. “Momma, you did such a good job,” Carrie told Camryn. “He is ridiculously amazing.” Camryn looked so proud of her boy and was near tears! Jeffrey was right beside Camryn cheering Milo on!

Milo revealed that his dad, who is not with Camryn, would be flying in for the finale in a backstage interview. Camryn, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Ellenor Frutt on The Practice, raised Milo as a single parent. “He and my mom are great friends,” Milo told Parade. “I really like how it’s gone down, because I have my mom, who’s my everything. She raised me, but then I also have my dad, who’s my boy. I’ve gone on trips with him. He’s a really nice guy, and my mom thinks so as well. So, I’m happy to have him in my life.”

Over the course of season 27, Milo’s mom has helped him stay confident amidst the tough competition. “You know, I am so lucky to have a mom that has been in the industry for such a long time,” he told reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the first week. “She is telling me to be myself, and she is telling me [that] when the judges say something it might be something that appears to be mean, but they’re actually just helping out. I really am listening to what they are saying, and I am definitely going to work on it. She just motivates me to work even harder.”