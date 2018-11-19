Breaking News
Mercy Hospital: Multiple People Injured After Shots Fired On Chicago Campus

A gunman fired shots on the campus of Mercy Hospital in Chicago on Nov. 19, targeting multiple victims, HL has learned. Get more details here.

UPDATE: After HollywoodLife originally reported that multiple people (including a police officer) were targeted in a shooting on the campus of Mercy Hospital in Chicago on Nov. 19, ABC7 has come forward with a victim count. “Four people were shot and two are dead, including the gunman,” the outlet reported. Sources also told the news team that “one of the women, who was shot in the parking lot, was a doctor at Mercy Hospital reporting to work, and was shot by her former fiancé.”
ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple people, including one police officer, have become victims of a shooting that just broke out on the campus of Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on the afternoon of Nov. 19. The Chicago PD gave HollywoodLife the following statement: “There are multiple victims from this incident and we are asking for people to avoid this area. We have one confirmed officer shot who is listed in critical condition at this time. The scene is still active and we will have more information as it develops.” In addition to the police offer, the unidentified gunman also shot one of the victims “multiple times in the parking lot,” CBS 2 reported. The gunman has been shot, the police told the outlet.
Police arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m., CBS 2 further reported. Two eyewitnesses inside the hospital gave more details to the outlet. Maria Correa said she “saw blood in one of the hospital’s entrances and reported hearing multiple shots.” Meanwhile, Hector Aditia witnessed one of the victims get shot “multiple times,” as mentioned earlier, and added that “officers responded quickly and the gunman and the officers exchanged gunfire.” It was confirmed that one woman was shot, according to the dispatch reports that the news outlet listened to.

Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department, Anthony Guglielmi, has already posted to social media about the shooting. “Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot,” he tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.” As for the motive of the shooting, a third eyewitness, James Gray, told Chicago television station ABC 7 that “the gunman looked like he was turning and shooting people at random.”

This story is still updating. We’ll keep you posted on the victims of yet again another horrific shooting.