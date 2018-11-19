Mercy Hospital: Multiple People Injured After Shots Fired On Chicago Campus

Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago Police Department, Anthony Guglielmi, has already posted to social media about the shooting. “Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot,” he tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.” As for the motive of the shooting, a third eyewitness, James Gray, told Chicago television station ABC 7 that “the gunman looked like he was turning and shooting people at random.”

This story is still updating. We’ll keep you posted on the victims of yet again another horrific shooting.