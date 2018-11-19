Meghan Markle Dresses Her Baby Bump Up In Sequins For Royal Variety Performance

Meghan Markle looked absolutely stunning in a black and white sequin top and skirt that perfectly covered her adorable baby bump while attending the Royal Variety Performance with Prince Harry on Nov. 19.

Duchess of Sussex and mom-to-be Meghan Markle, 37, was a sight for sore eyes when she stepped out with Prince Harry, 34, for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Royal Palladium on Nov. 19! The gorgeous brunette flaunted her cute baby bump under a beautiful black and white sequin top that paired wonderfully with a long black skirt and heels. Both fashionable pieces were created by London-based designer Safiyaa and they were perfect for her first appearance at the popular charity event.

Meghan’s flattering look wasn’t the only reason she captured attention. The former actress also impressed attendees when she joined Harry in a rendition of “God Save The Queen” and the National Anthem. She then enjoyed watching performances from English group Take That and the cast of the popular hit musical Hamilton. Meghan also took the time to meet seven-year-old Darcie-Rae Moyse, of Berkshire, who graciously presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

The headline-making appearance comes just days before Meghan spends her first Thanksgiving, an American holiday, as a royal. A source previously told us that it’s likely that Meghan, who grew up in California, and Harry will celebrate their own American-style Thanksgiving with a delicious feast in their Kensington Palace apartment. “So, she is planning to host an American style Thanksgiving feast at her new Kensington Palace apartment and she’s going to be making it all from scratch,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s an amazing cook and loves making big holiday dinners. Since Thanksgiving isn’t celebrated in England, there are no plans to have a dinner so it’s the perfect chance for her to host something.”

Meghan seems to be fitting in well as a royal and it reflects with every appearance she makes. We can’t wait to see her at more events in the near future!