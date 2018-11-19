Mariah Carey Delivers A Stunning Rendition Of ‘With You’ On ‘Good Morning America’

Mariah Carey took to the ‘GMA’ stage with a performance of ‘With You’ on Nov. 19, & fans cannot get over how flawless it was!

Mariah Carey is BACK. The 48-year-old singer dropped her latest studio album, Caution, on Nov. 16, and supported it’s release with a grand performance on the Good Morning America Stage three days later. Fans weren’t exactly sure what to expect when Mimi took the GMA stage, but she did NOT disappoint. The songstress belted out a stunning rendition of her single, “With You,” and proved that even after 15 albums, she’s still got it. Mariah’s exceptional range wasn’t the only thing that had fans captivated. Mariah was looking beyond gorgeous while belting out her ballad! The music icon sported sleek, straight her for her appearance, and of course, included some glitter in her look. Mimi donned a sparkling black v neck top, paired with tight-fitting black pants. Whatever Mimi has been doing, she should keep at it. She looks better than ever!

It didn’t take long for fans to hit up Twitter and rave over her dazzling performance. “OMG ! Mariah Carey literally just killed it on Good Morning America!” once wrote after watching. “Watching @GMA, @MariahCarey just nailed her performance!! i love, love, love that song!!! Wow!!” another said. “This was a flawless performance of # WithYou Pure Talent is right,” a third fan Tweeted. Mariah’s fans cannot get enough of her new single!

Mariah released Caution on Nov. 16, which served as her first full-length release since 2014. The singer enlisted a little help from a few friends, and the tracklist included the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Slick Rick, and Blood Orange too! “With You” isn’t the only single Mariah has released from the album – “GTFO” came first, back in September, and even included a steamy music video to match. Mariah pranced around in racy lingerie for the sexy clip, and fans went wild back then as well!

As if Mariah isn’t already impressive enough, her Glitter album just reached #1 on iTunes charts 17-years after its release! Something tell us her latest record is well on its way to doing the same.