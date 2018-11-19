Mandy Moore Stuns In Unexpected, Yet Gorgeous, Pink Wedding Dress — See Pics

Mandy is used to getting glam for red carpets, but her bridal beauty was the most gorgeous she has ever looked! Click to see her non-traditional wedding dress below!

Congrats, Mandy Moore! The This Is Us star, 33, got married to Taylor Goldsmith on Nov. 18 and everything was picture perfect! Mandy looked so, so beautiful on her big day, wearing a pink Rodarte gown. The tiered tulle gown featured a high neckline, and was a gorgeous blush color. Her hair and makeup was stunning as well. She wore matching pink eyeshadow and her hair was styled in a center part. Classic and beautiful. She was absolutely glowing and looked so happy! Scroll down to see photos.

“I am excited just to be married,” Mandy recently told PEOPLE. “I don’t think our lives are going to change all that much, but I am excited just to be able to say like husband and wife. It’s like, we already live together, I don’t know how different everything is going to feel. But it will be fun to have a party and celebrate.” And that party looked like a blast, with Mandy being the gorgeous center of attention!

Taylor and Mandy got engaged this September, after two years of dating. Taylor was on tour with his band Dawes in the early part of their relationship, but their connection was instant. “We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” Mandy said. “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.” She continued, “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

We are so happy for this gorgeous couple! Congrats to Mandy and Taylor!