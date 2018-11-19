Mandy Moore Shares New Wedding Photo Of Her Walking Down The Aisle — See Sweet Pic

Finally, Mandy Moore has posted her first wedding photo to Instagram! You must see the look of pure bliss on her face as she marches down the aisle with her groom, Taylor Goldsmith!

We’re forever grateful to whoever captured Mandy Moore’s first moments as a married woman on Nov. 18. In the photo below, the 39-year-old actress is wearing more than a smile as she walks down the aisle with her fiancé-turned-husband Taylor Goldsmith, 33, in tow — her mouth is open wide in joy! Meanwhile, Taylor looks like he’s doing his best to keep his emotions all together. We mean, the musician just received an “I do” from Mandy Moore, so the expression was expected. It’s been just one day since Mandy and Taylor exchanged vows in their backyard in Los Angeles, California. Like them, we’re still experiencing wedded bliss!

We’re not surprised Mandy cracked such a wide smile, seeing that she was in close company. It was a “intimate” ceremony with 50 people in attendance, which included Mandy’s This Is Us co-stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, E! News reported. The nuptials matched the newlyweds’ down-to-earth nature, as it was “very boho, with rugs on the floor surrounding the altar,” the outlet added. And HollywoodLife received even more details about the romantic evening! “Mandy’s wedding was stunning and the perfect reflection of her boho chic style,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on the day of the ceremony. Indeed, Mandy stunned in her Rodarte tulle gown.

“It was important to Mandy that there not be too many people there, so the guest list was very small, just family and close friends. She had the ceremony in her backyard in Pasadena and the reception was a few miles away at The Fig House,” our source continued, which is the casual eatery the wedding party headed to after the ceremony. Get the full scoop on Mandy and Taylor’s wedding! The Sunday nuptials capped off an over one-year engagement, which had originally took Mandy by surprise — she didn’t expect Taylor to pop the question when he did. “We were in the middle of moving into our new home at the time — the whole thing caught me completely off guard!” she told Us Weekly on Nov. 12.

But Mandy was ready to commit, as the “Roll With The Punches” singer was the “right person,” she also told Us Weekly. This is Mandy’s second marriage, after finalizing her divorce from musician Ryan Adams in 2016.