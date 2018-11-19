Mandy Moore is a married lady! The ‘This Is Us’ star tied the knot with Taylor Goldsmith on Nov. 18 in a private ceremony at her home in Los Angeles. Congrats to the happy couple!

Everyone is so used to seeing Mandy Moore getting loved up with Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us, that it may shock you to learn she married someone else IRL! Mandy, 33, wed fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in a gorgeous ceremony at her Los Angeles home on Sunday, Nov. 18, according to E! News. The actress and her new husband, the frontman of the indie rock band Dawes, celebrated their second anniversary over summer 2017 and confirmed their engagement that September, when Mandy was spotted walking around LA with a giant rock on her ring finger.

Mandy and Taylor’s nuptials were “an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening,” E! reports. Mandy previously hinted that she was going to have a small wedding, and E!’s source confirms that there was only about 50 people in attendance, including Mandy’s This Is Us co-stars, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia. The wedding was reportedly “very boho, with rugs on the floor surrounding the altar.” Following the ceremony, Mandy and her guests went to The Fig House in L.A. to continue the celebrations.

Taylor’s proposal was romantic, too! The rocker popped the question on September 11, 2017, at his and Mandy’s home. “He was petrified,” a source told journalist Marc Malkin at the time. “Mandy said yes and is so happy. This is Taylor’s first marriage. Mandy was previously married to rocker Ryan Adams; they divorced in 2016 after six years together.

Taylor gave Mandy something sweeter than a ring before the wedding. He wrote a song for her, that she performed on the November 13 episode of This Is Us! The song, “Invisible Ink,” is featured on a demo that young Rebecca plays for record executives when she goes to LA with her new boyfriend, Jack. While they tell her she’s “Pittsburgh good” (ouch), it’s so beautiful that it reduces Jack to tears. Aww! To think, her real-life husband made that all happen!