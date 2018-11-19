Lindsay Lohan Sending Tyga Private ’Flirty’ Messages On Instagram: She Thinks He’s ‘Super Hot’

Lindsay Lohan’s got a major crush on Tyga, and she doesn’t care who knows it! In fact, she’s sending the rapper cute DMs, we’ve learned exclusively!

Lindsay Lohan isn’t just leaving flirty comments on Tyga‘s Instagram pics. She’s sliding into his DMs, too! LiLo, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, has a huge crush on the “Rack City” rapper, and she hasn’t been shy about letting him know. “Lindsay loves the whole bad boy thing Tyga has going on, and she’s pretty much addicted to his Insta feed,” the source told us. “She’s had a thing for Tyga for ages.”

Fans knew as much when she started showing up in the comments on Tyga’s selfies. Tyga’s latest pic was a bed selfie, that showed him relaxing shirtless with his arm resting on a Chanel pillow. Lindsay commented “Taste,” and fans lost their damn minds. One fan responded to Lindsay with, “Shoot your shot, sis.” Another wrote, “Go get him girl lol.” One fan replied, “LOL same girl.” Tyga never weighed in… but he does follow her on Instagram.

She moved on from comments to private messages, but it’s sadly not working out for our girl, says the source. “Lindsay sent a couple of flirty DMs to Tyga recently, but he really doesn’t seem all that in to her, much to Lindsay’s dismay,” they said. The whole thing was a bit of a joke to her, but, she’s always thought he’s super hot and she loves his music, too. She has a thing for rappers and she’s feeling a bit lonely.” Oh, well!

HollywoodLife reached out to Lindsay’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.