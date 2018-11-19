Lindsay Lohan Leaves Flirty Comment On Tyga’s Instagram & Fans Are Freaking Out Over It

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Fans have something to say after Lindsay Lohan left a comment on Tyga’s Instagram photo. Fans are flipping over her flirty response!

Tyga, 29, posted a sexy selfie in bed on Nov. 18, and Lindsay Lohan’s comment has ignited the internet. Lindsay wrote, “Taste.” That flirty one-word comment has fans freaking out. One fan responded to Lindsay, 32, “Shoot your shot, sis.” Another wrote, “Go get him girl lol.” One fan simply replied, “LOL same girl.” Tyga has yet to respond to Lindsay’s comment. But they do follow each other on Instagram!

Tyga’s last serious relationship was with Kylie Jenner, 21, who is now dating fellow rapper Travis Scott, 26. He’s gotten flirty with Iggy Azalea, 28, but their chemistry has never turned into a full-fledged relationship. They’re strictly friends. “He’s just always been a reoccurring person in my life and we always have this creative energy, where we play each other songs and give each other opinions,” Iggy told BUILD in Aug. 2018. “It always seemed like we were meant to collaborate and we just hadn’t.” Tyga recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj, 35, on his song “Dip.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay has been busy filming her reality show, Lohan Beach Club, in Mykonos, Greece. The MTV docuseries is set to premiere in 2019 and will follow the Mean Girls star as she works to expand her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House. Lindsay is no stranger to sexy photos herself. One day before Tyga’s sexy selfie, Lindsay posted a hot Instagram photo of her own. The actress and entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a nude dress. She tagged Lohan Beach Club’s Instagram page, so it looks like she’s still filming! Keep doing you, LiLo!