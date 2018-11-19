‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Reunion: Akbar’s GF Accuses Teairra Mari Of Leaking Her Own Sex Tape

Is Teairra Mari the one to blame for the leak of her sex tape with Akbar? That’s what Akbar’s girlfriend said during the Nov. 19 reunion special for ‘L&HH: Hollywood’!

After Akbar played innocent and said he’s a “victim” too, in regards to the leak of his sex tape with Teairra Mari, during the Nov. 19 reunion special for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Akbar’s girlfriend, Alejandra, said Teairra is the one who leaked it. “I was looking at [Teairra] when she actually sent that video,” Alejandra said before the audience gasped in shock. “She was in our home. The timing, everything matches.” But when the host of the reunion asked Alejandra why she said she released the video during Teairra’s press conference, Alejandra said, “Because she can’t take responsibility for her actions.”

“You’re a liar. You got your f***ing story mixed up,” Teairra yelled back before calling Alejandra a “dodo.” Alejandra then said she’d gladly take a charge for Akbar and he said he’s take a charge for either one of his two women. But the host then said it still “doesn’t seem clear” who released the sex tape, and we couldn’t agree more. Even so, the host said it sounds like “Alejandra’s going to jail for it — since she would be willing to.”

The audience laughed, but Teairra just became frustrated over the entire conversation. And then she stormed off stage after saying “f*** that because they’re lying. I said what I had to say. And all they’re doing is lying. I’m gone. I’m not sharing the stage with [them].” So sadly, it sounds like we may never know the truth about the infamous sex tape. But if you asked us, we’d place the blame on Akbar and his ladies. What a wild season this was!

