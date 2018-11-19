Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share A Laugh Over Lindsay Lohan Flirting With Tyga

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are having some major laughs over Lindsay Lohan’s flirting with Tyga on IG, according to a source close to Kylie & Travis who told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Lindsay Lohan has publicly thirsted over pics of Tyga on Instagram — but does it bother his ex Kylie Jenner? A source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and Travis could not care less over Tyga and his romantic prospects. “Kylie isn’t bothered by Lindsay flirting with Tyga,” our source told us. “Kylie has moved on from her relationship with Tyga and feels like if Lindsay wants him, she can have him. Kylie thinks it is funny that Lindsay is hitting on her ex, and she and Travis both laughed about it together.”

We reported earlier how Lindsay has had the hots for Tyga for a long time now. “Lindsay loves the whole bad boy thing Tyga has going on, and she’s pretty much addicted to his Insta feed,” the source told us. “She’s had a thing for Tyga for ages. Lindsay sent a couple of flirty DMs to Tyga recently, but he really doesn’t seem all that in to her, much to Lindsay’s dismay.”

And in terms of Kylie and Travis, they’re closer than ever — especially now that Kylie is on tour with him. “Even though it’s always pretty hectic on tour, Kylie and Travis have managed to get into their own kind of routine, which is really important as they have Stormi with them,” a source close to them told HL EXCLUSIVELY. ‘Kylie is enjoying being on tour a lot more than she thought she would, and she’s getting a kick out of playing ‘wifey’ to Travis.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kylie and Travis. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above.