Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Silence On Death Of Friend Kim Porter: ‘We Will Never Stop Crying For You’

Kimora Lee Simmons is mourning the death of her good friend, Kim Porter. In an emotional message, Simmons admits she rushed to Kim’s home on the day of her death, Nov. 15. Here’s what happened that day…

Kimora Lee Simmons, 43, is mourning the death of her very good friend, Kim Porter, who was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Thursday, November 15. In an emotional note, Simmons revealed that she rushed to Porter’s home on the day she died. “At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back. I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock,” she wrote in a lengthy caption, accompanied by a collage of old photos. “To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you. This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke.”

Simmons continued: “They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your ass outside!’ But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come. Every room I walk into now I think, “ok, I will just go and get Kim.” But I see that I cannot. This is all too close and too sad.”

“Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we’ve stayed close always. We are so alike in so many ways, we shared clothes, food, attitudes, friends, enemies, the greatest happinesses and the worst sadnesses. We’ve been married, given birth, raised families, gotten divorced, experienced death and everything in between-together. You are a great mama. Between us we have 8 kids who are all cousins. We are, and will always be-a family. I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all.”

“What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey. We will never stop crying for you,” Simmons concluded.

Simmons was photographed crying outside Kim’s home on the day of her death. and the pictures are crushing. In one particular photo, she was seen standing with her hand over her mouth, attempting to hold back tears.

Kim was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning, November 15. Authorities were called and Porter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 AM. She was 47. “On the morning of Nov. 15, Kimberly Antwinette Porter (DOB: 12/15/70) was discovered unresponsive in her home located in the 10300 block of Woodbridge Street in Toluca Lake,” the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a Nov. 15 statement. “Authorities were called and Porter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:40 a.m. At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined.”

The cause of death is unknown, as an autopsy and toxicology tests are being performed. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. A source told the outlet she had been suffering from flu or pneumonia type symptoms for weeks before her death.

The model and actress was the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who she dated on and off for 13 years. Diddy also broke his silence about her death on November 18. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he wrote in the caption of a throwback video of the two. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH-T!! And I miss you so much,” Diddy concluded.