Diddy Planning Elaborate Funeral For ‘Soul Mate’ Kim Porter With Horse-Drawn Carriage & More

Kim Porter was ‘more than a soul mate’ to Diddy, so he’s pulling out all the stops for her Nov. 24 funeral, according to a new report! Here’s how exactly the rapper plans to do that.

To lay the mother of his three children to rest, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, wants Kim Porter’s funeral to be nothing short of “extravagant,” according to TMZ. To meet Diddy’s high expectations, his ex-girlfriend’s casket will ride into the service on a horse-drawn carriage, and celebrity pastor T.D. Jakes will preside over the ceremony, the outlet’s sources further claimed. They noted that the service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24 in Kim’s hometown of Columbus, Georgia, where her mother Sarah L. Porter was buried in 2014. On the night before the funeral, Kim’s friends and family will convene for dinner in Columbus, the outlet added.

Diddy has already paid multiple tributes to the woman he had previously dated for 13 years, but whom he still remained close friends with. The model and actress passed away at the age of 47 on Nov. 15, and Diddy hosted a private memorial at his Bel-Air home three days later…which over 100 guests attended, TMZ reported in a separate story! French Montana, Mary J. Blige and Pharrell were among the guests who showed up to pay their respects at Diddy’s home, which you can see below. And the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper took to social media for an equally touching commemoration.

“For the last three days, I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare,” he tweeted on Nov. 18, the same day as Kim’s memorial. “But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.” In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH*T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.” They share a 20-year-old son, Christian Casey Combs, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

As we’ve told you earlier today, the cause of Kim’s death remains a mystery. The LA Coroner’s Office provided HollywoodLife the following statement: “On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility.” Kim was reportedly battling either the flu or pneumonia, and authorities are also assessing her recent trip to Africa as a possible source of her illness, sources told TMZ. On the day of her death, an emergency dispatch was called over a cardiac arrest, the outlet also claimed.