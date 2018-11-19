Khloe Kardashian Slams Rumor Tristan Thompson Dumped His Pregnant GF To Date Her: It’s A Lie

Khloe Kardashian shaded a fan who claims that Tristan Thompson left his ex Jordan Craig to be be with her! Read her comment here!

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about her relationship timeline with Tristan Thompson. Commenting on a since-deleted Instagram video, one fan claimed that Tristan had left his ex Jordan Craig to start their relationship. “[M]aking flimsy excuses for a lousy womanizer,” the fan wrote. “I love you and I know it’s your life and choice but come on. He has grown from what? He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you and you think he won’t leave you someday. I bet we will be here to remind you of your poor choices. Kim is right for once, he will do it again. You are scared of being alone and saddled with a baby alone that’s your fear. Enjoy while it lasts.”

But Khloe did not take this lightly and not without fighting back against these claims. “I reflect, grow, excel … I absolutely love it!” she wrote. “Being alone is definitely not an issue for me personally. And if he does it again, then I will deal with that but those are my choices. Right or wrong they are mine. I appreciate the support, unsolicited opinions and love I get from you all. I’m not excusing anyone’s behavior. I simply did what I felt was right for me in that moment. You are also unaware of the work we do behind the scenes to better ourselves or to hopefully better ourselves.”

And here’s where she finally denied the rumors that Tristan left Jordan for her. “PS he never left ANYONE for me,” she clarified. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Tristan and Khloe. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos of the two of them in our gallery above.