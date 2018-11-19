Khloe Kardashian Defends Having Tristan In Delivery Room: True Shouldn’t Be ‘Punished’

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she let Tristan Thompson be in the delivery room because she felt her daughter True shouldn’t have been ‘punished’ by Tristan’s actions!

Khloe Kardashian may have been devastated by Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, but she couldn’t deprive him of the opportunity of witnessing the birth of his daughter. As this evening’s emotional Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode played out, Khloe took to Twitter to get real about her thought process behind letting Tristan stay in the delivery room. “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,” Khloe tweeted. “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.”

Despite her defense of allowing Tristan to remain in the delivery room, on the Nov. 18 episode, Khloe had some choice words to say about him and his actions. After Kim went on Ellen and called the whole cheating scandal “so f***ed up,” she called Khloe to tell her what she said. It was then that Khloe finally revealed how she actually felt. “It is f**ked up,” she told Kim during their call. “He’s a complete piece of sh*t.”

We reported earlier how Khloe and Tristan will spend Thanksgiving together. “Khloe has decided to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan [Thompson] because despite everything, she still loves him and has not given up yet on their relationship,” a source close to Khloe, 34, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Due to Tristan’s busy NBA schedule and work commitments during Thanksgiving week, he is stuck in Cleveland. So Khloe has agreed to sacrifice going home to California to be with the rest of her family. That way, at least Tristan, she and True can all be together. She is thankful for the baby they made together and wants to celebrate True’s first holidays together even though Khloe still really misses being surrounded by the rest of her family, too.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Khloe and Tristan. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics together in our gallery above.