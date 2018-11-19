Justin Bieber Sends Love To Quincy Brown After Kim Porter’s Death: Your Mom ‘Must Have Been Amazing’

Even though Justin Bieber didn’t know Kim Porter personally, he’s friendly with her son, Quincy Brown, and sent a sweet message of support after Kim’s tragic death at the age of 47. See his post here.

Justin Bieber sent love to his friend, Quincy Brown, on Instagram Nov. 18, three days after the 27-year-old’s mom, Kim Porter, passed away unexpectedly. “Love you quincy,” Justin wrote. “Never knew your mom. But I know how special you are so I know your mom must have been amazing!!! Love you so much and my prayers are with you and your family.” Quincy is Kim’s son from her first marriage to Al B. Sure, but he was raised by Kim and Diddy, who Kim was in a relationship with from 1994-2007. Diddy and Kim also have one son, Christian, and twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, together.

Kim was tragically found dead in her home on Nov. 15, but little has been revealed about her cause of death at this time. It was confirmed that she went into cardiac arrest, and reported that she had been suffering from pneumonia before her passing. Quincy also took to social media to mourn his mom, and is obviously devastated and heartbroken over the tragic news. “I am broken,” he wrote. “And the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in.I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

Meanwhile, Diddy and Kim stayed extremely close after their split, and have amicably co-parented their children for years. Understandably, he has also been rocked by this terrible loss. “I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love you forever!!!!!!! I can’t believe this s***.”

In another post, Diddy added, “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. We were some other s***! And I miss you so much.”