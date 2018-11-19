Joey King Slams Plane Passenger Who Thought She Had Cancer After She Shaves Head For A Role

Joey King had one of the most ignorant encounters on a flight, when a passenger thought she had cancer because of her shaved head. She recalled the horrific incident on Twitter, claiming the person snapped a photo of her.

Joey King, 19, is speaking out about an awful encounter she had on an airplane recently. In a Twitter post on November 18, actress, who shaved her head for a role, revealed that a man sitting next to her on a plane mistook her for a person with cancer. She then said the man allegedly snapped a photo of her without her consent. “Y’all I’m on a plane and this man next to me literally turned to me with his phone in my face and took a photo of me as if I wouldn’t notice and texted his wife that he’s sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I’m bald) and that he’s scared to ‘catch it,’” Joey tweeted, adding in all caps: “Y R PPL STUPID SUMTIMES.”

In a second tweet, Joey then described the passenger’s text in more detail. “I read his text over his shoulder it said ‘Some bald chick next to me with fckn cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it’…..um ya jokin?”, she wrote. For the record, cancer is not contagious, as noted by the American Cancer Association (ACA).

Fans immediately took to Twitter in support of Joey. “UGH. THAT IS NOT OKAY. Cancer is a serious and painful disease. It’s not just hard for the person itself. It’s also hard for his/her family. It’s a disease we as ppl know almost noting about. I hate the fact that ppl underestimate the impact it has on ppl,” one concerned fan replied.

The fan also added some powerful words that we totally agree with! “And also being bald doesn’t have to mean you’re sick. It can also mean that you are a strong, beautiful and confident woman, who doesn’t need hair to feel beautiful. Ppl need to stop stereotyping everything. People have different stories & different reasons. Feel free to be proud,” the fan wrote.

Joey recently shaved her head to play a role in an upcoming true crime The Act for Hulu. She’ll play a real-life Munchausen victim-turned-murderer named Gypsy Rose Blanchard. In early October, Joey documented the process of shaving her head in a video on Instagram. This was actually the third time she shaved her head for a role.